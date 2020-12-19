National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 77363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $843.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.