National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.71. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

