Nectar One Day Volume Hits $6,282.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nectar has a total market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $6,282.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.05 or 1.00011139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022461 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017409 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

