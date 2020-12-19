NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NBSE stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

