Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

