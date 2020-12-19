Neutrino Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00134923 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00094194 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00596346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002437 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

