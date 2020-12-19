NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $33.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00492407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,752,916,238 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

