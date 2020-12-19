Nexo Reaches Market Cap of $404.05 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit and Hotbit. In the last week, Nexo has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $404.05 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00142032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00745774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00170446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00075605 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Allbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, DDEX, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

