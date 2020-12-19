NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get NEXT alerts:

OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $$45.74 during trading hours on Friday. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810. NEXT has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.