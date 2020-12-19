NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $137.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the lowest is $135.80 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $137.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $546.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.20 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $565.85 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

