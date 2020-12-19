NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $4.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.35.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 175,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.