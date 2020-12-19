NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NGKIF opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. NGK Insulators has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators and NAS batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrates for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

