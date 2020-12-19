NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00368472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

