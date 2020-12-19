Noir (NOR) Trading Up 116.2% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 93.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 116.2% against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $404,205.65 and $511.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00141140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00742189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00176594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00369349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00118604 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,391,573 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

