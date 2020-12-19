Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:OSB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Norbord has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Norbord’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the third quarter valued at $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Norbord during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 130.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

