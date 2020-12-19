Nordson Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

NDSN opened at $198.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after buying an additional 295,916 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

