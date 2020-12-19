Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $26.88 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.88 or 0.00112639 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $119.59 million and $7.16 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00385591 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.82 or 0.02399953 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,233 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

