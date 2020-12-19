NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NVEE opened at $75.00 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $993.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

