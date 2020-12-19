nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE:NVT opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

