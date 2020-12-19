Nyzo (NYZO) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $592,823.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00139968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00750457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00167975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00376868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075744 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.