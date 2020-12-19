Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Cap of $9.83 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $448,760.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00742148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00176910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00369678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00075926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00118857 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

