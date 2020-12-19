Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) PT Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.51.

Shares of OII opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 464,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 611,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

