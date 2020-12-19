Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) stock opened at C$39.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.20 and a 1 year high of C$55.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

