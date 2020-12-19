Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.78.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.