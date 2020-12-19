One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. ValuEngine raised One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $427.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

