One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

