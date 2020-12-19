Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

