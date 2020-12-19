Oportun Financial’s (OPRT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.