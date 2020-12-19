Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,337,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.