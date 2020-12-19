Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.34.

Oracle stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

