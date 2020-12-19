Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oracle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.