Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus bought 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,008.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.