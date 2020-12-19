Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

