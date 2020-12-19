Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $40.69 million and $5.03 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00010467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00142032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00745774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00170446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00075605 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

