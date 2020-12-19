Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger Sells 1,000 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $17,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,506 shares in the company, valued at $725,462.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $187.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORRF shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

