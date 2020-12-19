OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

KIDS stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $863.74 million, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.70.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 261,642 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 405,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 103,269 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

