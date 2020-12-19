Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 161,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 45,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

