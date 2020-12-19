Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,902 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 208,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.