Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,900. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

