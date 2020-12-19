Pamp Network Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $6,186.15 and approximately $110,731.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00411890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027513 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 199.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002428 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network.

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

