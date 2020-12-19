Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.04 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,617 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 19.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

