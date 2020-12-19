Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Trading Up 6.3%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 347,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 642,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $129,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,112 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

