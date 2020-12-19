Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.08. 135,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,542. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $404.72 million, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

