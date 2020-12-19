Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $101.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of PENN opened at $91.94 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,914 shares of company stock worth $29,732,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

