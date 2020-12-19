Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,199,000 after acquiring an additional 215,903 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

