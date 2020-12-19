Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Price Target Increased to C$0.40 by Analysts at CIBC

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.05 price target on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

PRQ stock opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

About Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

