Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.88

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as high as $22.30. Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 2,919,197 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.51 ($25.31).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.88.

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

