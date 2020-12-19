P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.79

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.08. P&F Industries shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 8,948 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

