Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 326,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 658.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 105,870 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 19.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pfenex stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Pfenex Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

