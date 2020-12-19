Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

